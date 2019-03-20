Catholic World News

Kansas archbishop responds to criticism over school not enrolling child of same-sex couple

March 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Frankly, I fail to see how admitting a child of same-sex parents to one of our schools is merciful or helpful to the child,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann wrote. “In a culture that celebrates same-sex marriage as cultural progress and encourages gays to be proud of their lifestyle, our Church needs to uphold moral truth.”

