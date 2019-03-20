Catholic World News

Police charge priest with presenting a forged document to defame Indian cardinal

March 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In June, the Vatican relieved Cardinal George Alencherry of administrative responsibilities, though he remains the titular head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

