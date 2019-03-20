Catholic World News

Pakistani churches on high alert after New Zealand mosque attacks

March 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The man responsible for the Christchurch mosque shootings “is not a Christian, he is an atheist,” said the rector of the cathedral in Lahore. “We want to reiterate this to our Muslim brothers.”

