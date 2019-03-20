Catholic World News

West Virginia attorney general sues diocese for falsely advertising a safe environment

March 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Some of the allegations of misconduct contained in the attorney general’s complaint occurred more than 50 years ago, and some are not accurately described,” the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston responded. “The Diocese strongly and unconditionally rejects the complaint’s assertion that the Diocese is not wholly committed to the protection of children.”

