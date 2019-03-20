Catholic World News

Pope brings 14 men and women a step closer to sainthood

March 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Among the sainthood causes that advanced were those of an Italian missionary martyred in Myanmar in 1953 and seven bishops martyred between 1950 and 1970 under Romania’s Communist regime.

