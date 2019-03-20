Catholic World News

China’s aging population is a major threat to its future

March 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on Time

CWN Editor's Note: “If current trends continue, China’s population will peak at 1.44 billion in 2029 before entering ‘unstoppable’ decline” and an “era of negative population growth,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!