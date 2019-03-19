Catholic World News

Pope declines Cardinal Barbarin’s resignation

March 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Lyon archdiocese

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has declined to accept the resignation of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon, who was convicted last week of failing to report sexual abuse. Citing the presumption of innocence, the Pontiff indicated that he would wait for the result of the cardinal’s legal appeal. However, Cardinal Barbarin said that for the good of the Lyon archdiocese, he will step aside and allow the vicar general, Father Yves Baumgarten, to take control of the archdiocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!