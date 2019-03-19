Catholic World News

Illness may have driven bishop to commit sexual harassment, Jamaican archbishop says

March 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Jamaica Gleaner

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Baltimore recently revealed that Bishop Gordon Bennett, SJ, resigned from a Jamaican diocese in 2006 following a sexual harassment allegation.

