Catholic World News

Catholic prelates aghast at ‘unspeakable’ suffering in Syria

March 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “It is shameful that the so-called free world was accomplice to that disaster for no reason than satisfying the greed and opportunism of its politicians,” said Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Yonan, head of the Syriac Catholic Church since 2009. “All fake news of the agglomerate media, like the show play of chemical attacks attributed to the Syrian soldiers, were based on lies, in order to keep the fighting going on.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!