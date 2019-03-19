Catholic World News
Man arrested in fatal wedding shooting at Texas parish
March 19, 2019
» Continue to this story on KSAT-TV
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of San Antonio issued a statement following the shooting at Holy Spirit Church.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!