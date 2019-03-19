Catholic World News

Catholic support for President Trump steady over past 2 years

March 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: 36% of Catholics approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president—a percentage identical to that in February 2017. Support among white Catholics has fallen from 52% to 44%, while support among nonwhite Catholics has risen from 13% to 26%. Among white Catholics who attend Mass weekly, support has fallen over the past two years from 60% to 52%.

