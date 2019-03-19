Catholic World News

Pope deplores government corruption

March 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing magistrates of the Italian Court of Auditors, Pope Francis described financial corruption as “one of the most lacerating wounds of the social fabric, as it gravely harms both from an ethical and an economic point of view.”

