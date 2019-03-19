Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State assesses Holy See’s relations with China

March 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on La Civiltà Cattolica

CWN Editor's Note: “The proclamation of the Gospel in China cannot be separated from a stance of respect, esteem, and trust toward the Chinese People and their legitimate state authorities,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin writes in the preface to a new book edited by Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!