Cardinal DiNardo, head of US bishops’ conference, suffers stroke

March 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, Texas, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, was hospitalized on March 15 after suffering what archdiocesan officials described as a “mild” stroke. The cardinal was expected to remain hospitalized for a few days for tests.

