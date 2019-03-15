Catholic World News

India: new priest shunned as ‘bad omen’ after deadly accident

March 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A newly ordained priest in India’s Odisha state has not yet celebrated his first Mass, because he is being shunned even by his relatives after a traffic accident that killed eleven people on the day of his ordination. “They consider me a bad omen,” said Father Dibvaranjan Digal.

