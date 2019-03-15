Catholic World News

As Lenten Retreat ends, Pope thanks preacher

March 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis thanked Abbot Bernardo Francesco Maria Gianni, OSB, the preacher for the Lenten Retreat, as he and the leaders of the Roman Curia finished their annual week-long spiritual exercises. The Pope said that the meditations had caused him to think about the Vatican II document Gaudium et Spes, and “the courage of the Council Fathers when they signed that document.”

