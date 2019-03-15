Catholic World News

New Zealand’s bishops deplore attacks on mosques

March 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are profoundly aware of the positive relationships we have with Islamic people in this land, and we are particularly horrified that this has happened at a place and time of prayer,” the bishops said following attacks on mosques in Christchurch.

