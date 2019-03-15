Catholic World News

‘You could hear a pin drop when the victims spoke,’ abuse commission member says of Vatican summit

March 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner, SJ, president of the Centre for Child Protection at the Pontifical Gregorian University and a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, discussed the recent Vatican meeting on the protection of minors in the Church.

