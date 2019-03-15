Catholic World News

Up to 3 million Turkic Muslims imprisoned in Chinese government crackdown

March 15, 2019

UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The report describes the region of Xinjiang (map) as “open air prison” in which “passports are confiscated” and “checkpoints stop pedestrians every 50 to 100 meters.”

