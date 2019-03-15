Catholic World News

Good Friday ceases to be holiday in 2 Indian territories

March 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “This is very very sad,” said Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas, general secretary of the Indian bishops’ conference, who decried “the discriminatory acts of a small fundamentalist divisive people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

