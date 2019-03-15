Catholic World News

382 priests have abused 625 minors since 1990, according to report released by Poland’s bishops

March 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “In both confirmed and unconfirmed cases, there were 345 victims under age 15 and 280 victims between 15 to 18,” according to the report. “More than 58% of the victims were male.” (Click here for additional statistics.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!