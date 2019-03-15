Catholic World News

‘I am a fervent advocate of the social doctrine of the Church,’ EU executive says

March 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Jean-Claude Juncker, a Catholic from Luxembourg, made his remarks during a meeting with EU bishops. Since 2014, Juncker has served as president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch.

