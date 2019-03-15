Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: ‘It is not too late to save the Earth’

March 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition, p. 1)

CWN Editor's Note: In an op-ed piece with a prominent front-page headline (‘Non è troppo tardi per salvare la Terra’) spanning four of the newspaper’s five columns, Gaetano Vallini drew attention to a new UN report on air pollution and to a global day of student protests.

