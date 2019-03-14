Catholic World News

Cardinal Danneels, papal adviser implicated in abuse cover-up, dead at 85

March 14, 2019

Cardinal Godfried Danneels, the retired Archbishop of Brussels, died on March 14 at the age of 85. Ordained a priest in 1957, he became Bishop of Antwerp in 1977 and Archbishop of Brussels two years later, serving there until his retirement in 2010. He was raised to the College of Cardinals by Pope John Paul II in 1983.

In a statement of condolences, Pope Francis praised the late cardinal as a “zealous pastor” who also “took an active role in various Synods of Bishops, including those of 2014 and 2015 on the family.” The Pope has drawn criticism for naming Cardinal Danneels to participate in the Synod, after the late cardinal was caught on tape urging a victim of sexual abuse not to report the offense.

