Catholic World News

Christian authorities condemn acquittal of suspected Jerusalem vandals

March 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Ruling that their confession was obtained through “emotional torture,” an Israeli court acquitted Jewish youths on trial for writing sprawling anti-graffiti on the walls of the Abbey of the Dormition.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!