Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister: Pope Francis will not meet with China’s Xi Jinping next week

March 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Focus Taiwan

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, said that the Pontiff will not meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi’s upcoming visit to Italy, according to Taiwan’s foreign ministry.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!