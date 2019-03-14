Catholic World News

Indian bishop hospitalized after dozens of Catholics assault him in land dispute

March 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jerome Dhas Varuvel, SDB, was appointed bishop of Kuzhithurai, Tamil Nadu (map), in 2015. “The people attacked him so much so that he sustained injuries all over his body, and even one of his legs sustained cracks,” a priest said.

