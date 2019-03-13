Catholic World News

Trump administration admits a dozen Iranian Christian refugees; hundreds more in legal limbo in Austria

March 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on NBC News

CWN Editor's Note: The administration’s refugee policies have placed Iranian Christians seeking asylum in a precarious situation, according to a 2018 report in The Atlantic.

