‘Consider us citizens equal to all the others,’ India’s Dalit Christians, Muslims plead

March 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 1.3 billion is 80% Hindu, 14% Muslim, 2% Christian, and 2% Sikh. An estimated 30% of India’s Christians are Dalits (once more commonly known as “untouchables”).

