Leading Venezuelan Jesuits call for peaceful transition of power

March 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We don’t want a violent outcome that prolongs the people’s suffering,” said Father Jose Virtuoso, SJ, president of Andres Bello Catholic University in Caracas, as Venezuela experiences “hunger, brain drain, disruptions,” and “inflation running at a mind-boggling 2.69 million percent in January,” according to the report.

