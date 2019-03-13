Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell sentenced to 6 years in prison for abusing 2 boys

March 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In my view, your conduct was permeated by staggering arrogance,” Judge Peter Kidd said as he sentenced Pell to 6 years in prison, with a minimum sentence of 3 years and 8 months before eligibility for parole. The prelate, who denies the allegations, faced a maximum sentence of 50 years and is appealing his conviction. The Associated Press also published an article on the testimony against Pell.

