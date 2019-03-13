Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan, leading US rabbi welcome Pope’s decision to open archives from papacy of Pius XII

March 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Recalling the 80th anniversary of the election of Venerable Pius XII, Pope Francis recently spoke to the staff of the Vatican Secret Archive about his “decision to open to researchers the archival documentation related to the pontificate of Pius XII, up to his death at Castel Gandolfo on 9 October 1958.”

