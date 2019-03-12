Catholic World News

West’s economic sanctions cause Christians to leave Syria, Aleppo priest says

March 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Economic sanctions against Assad’s government “perpetuate the suffering of the population,” said Father Ibrahim Alsabagh. The measures “limit any chance of a dignified life. It is not acceptable for people to line up four hours in the rain to buy a gas cylinder” or for “newborns, and seniors, to suffer from the cold because they cannot buy heating oil.”

