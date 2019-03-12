Catholic World News

Federal court rejects California churches’ challenge to required abortion coverage

March 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Three Protestant churches (Foothill Church, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, and Shepherd of the Hills Church) challenged state mandate that requires health insurance companies to include abortion coverage.

