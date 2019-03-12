Catholic World News

Bishop resigned following sexual harassment allegation, Baltimore archbishop reveals

March 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gordon Bennett, SJ, was ordained to the priesthood in 1975 and appointed auxiliary bishop of Baltimore in 1997. He was appointed bishop of Mandeville (Jamaica) in 2004 but resigned two years later at the age of 59. “Bishop Bennett is prohibited from exercising any priestly or episcopal ministry in the Archdiocese of Baltimore,” said Archbishop William Lori, who added that the archdiocese learned in 2006 of the allegation of sexual harassment of a young adult.

