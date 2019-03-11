Catholic World News

Investigation complete on misconduct charges against former West Virginia bishop

March 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore has completed an investigation into charges of sexual and financial misconduct by Bishop Michael Bransfield, the former leader of the Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia diocese. Archbishop Lori—who was named apostolic administrator of Wheeling when Bishop Bransfield retired last September—said that he will forward the results of his investigation to the Vatican. Pending action by Rome, he said, “Bishop Bransfield is not authorized to exercise any priestly or episcopal ministry” in the diocese.

