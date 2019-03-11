Catholic World News

Vatican’s former UN envoy exploited staff, skirted US law, former aides charge

March 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Francis Chullikatt, who served as the Vatican’s permanent observer at UN headquarters in New York from 2010 to 2014, may have violated US labor laws and mistreated his staff, senior employees told the Crux news site. The archbishop is now posted as apostolic nuncio in Kazakhstan.

