Will Vatican-China pact eliminate the ‘underground’ Church?

March 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In theory the Vatican’s agreement with Beijing, which remains secret, probably does not require priests to join the government-backed Patriotic Association. But in practice, reports Father Bernardo Cervellera, clerics are under heavy pressure to join, and government officials—especially those recently regularized under the Vatican-Beijing pact—seem determined to eliminate the ‘underground’ Church.

