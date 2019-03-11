Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley announces hotline for reporting bishops, cardinals

March 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Boston Pilot

CWN Editor's Note: “A dominant theme at the [recent Vatican summit on protecting minors in the Church] was the need for an effective reporting mechanism when a bishop or cardinal has failed in his duty to protect children or has himself abused children or vulnerable adults,” said the Boston cardinal, who also serves as head of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. “Although I believe an effective set of procedures will be developed by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, I nonetheless wish to address this need immediately for the Archdiocese of Boston.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!