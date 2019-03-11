Catholic World News

Pope issues message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

March 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The courage to take a risk for God’s promise” is the title of the Pontiff’s message for the 2019 World Day of Prayer for Vocations, which the Church will commemorate on the Fourth Sunday of Easter (this year, May 12).

