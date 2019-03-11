Catholic World News

Authentic human development is rooted in a change of heart, Pope tells conference participants

March 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Economic and political objectives must be sustained by ethical objectives, which presuppose a change of attitude: what the Bible would call a change of heart,” Pope Francis said to participants in a Vatican conference devoted to “Religions and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Listening to the cry of the earth and of the poor.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!