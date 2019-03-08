Catholic World News

Religious persecution harms individuals, communities, Vatican diplomat says

March 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, the Vatican observer to UN agencies in Geneva, made his remarks as Ahmed Shaheed, the UN’s special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, issued a report (Word document).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!