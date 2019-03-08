Catholic World News

Bangladesh’s cardinal calls on youth to turn off mobile phones on Lenten Fridays

March 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I know, my dear young friends, you love your mobile phone, but it should not be more than your love for each other and for Jesus Christ, who saved mankind from sins,” Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario of Dhaka preached on Ash Wednesday.

