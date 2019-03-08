Catholic World News

200 Pakistani Christian families flee homes after 3 women accused of desecrating Quran

March 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place in Karachi, the nation’s largest city. “Police released the young women, who now live at a secret location for security reasons,” an official of the bishops’ conference said.

