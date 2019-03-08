Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal, in Egypt, calls for peace on anniversary of meeting between St. Francis and the sultan

March 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, as his special envoy to the commemoration of the 800th anniversary of the meeting between St. Francis of Assisi and Sultan Al-Malik Al-Kamel.

