Bishops liken Venezuela’s crisis to Israelites leaving behind slavery in Egypt

March 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Lent represents for us, the Venezuelan people, who are living a difficult time, a moment in which we must cross the desert of our lives,” the bishops said (Spanish-language Lenten message). “Lent is a time to come out of slavery and misery, to meet with Him as the people of God.”

