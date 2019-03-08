Catholic World News

Americans’ drinking habits vary by faith

March 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholics are more likely than Protestants to say they’ve consumed alcohol in the past 30 days,” according to the survey. “Adults who don’t belong to any religion, meanwhile, are more likely than both Catholics and Protestants to have engaged in binge drinking in the past month.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!