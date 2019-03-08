Catholic World News

Arizona monastery becomes a migrant shelter

March 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona has turned a closed Benedictine monastery in Tucson into a shelter that has housed more than 1,000 migrants since January.

