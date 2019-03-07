Catholic World News

20 states, District of Columbia sue to stop new rule for Title X funding

March 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities praised the the Trump administration’s Protect Life Rule, which separates abortion from Title X family planning funding.

