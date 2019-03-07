Catholic World News

Appeals court sets June date for Cardinal Pell, extending his stay behind bars

March 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on News.com.au

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Cardinal Pell’s appeal of his recent conviction “will be based on three grounds—that the jury verdict was unreasonable, that there were issues with the jury’s formation and that they were blocked from watching a defense video animation illustrating people’s movements in the cathedral on the day of the alleged assault.”

